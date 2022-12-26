Film score composer, guitarist, multi instrumentalist Belgian maestro Simon Fransquet, who has contributed to Anshuman Jha and Ridhi Dogra starrer Lakadbaggha that is slated to release on January 13 worldwide. Frasquet has composed a Rabindranath Tagore classic Purano Sei. He has also composed music for another project of Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut film Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

Frasquet, has previously won the Magritte (Belgian Oscar) for best original music in 2019 and the

best original music prize at the Madrid International Film Festival for the film Qui Vive.

In conversation with FP, he shares his experiences composing music for Bollywood.

1. How has your experience between working in the Indian film industry?

It was amazing, working with Anshuman was such an incredible experience, he is one of the most efficient person I have worked with & his understanding of cinema and it’s process is very rich. When he came in Belgium to meet me, we had to lock down ourselves in my studio recording for two weeks and experiment with sounds to find the right color/tonality for the movie. In my studio, I have hundreds of strings instruments that I brought back from my trip all over the world and also some that I build myself and Anshuman fell in love with one called the ‘Ronroco’. After that, I worked hard to make his thoughts work together, all those different influences I have and most of all make it with respect for the Bengali classic song Purani sei by Rabindranath Tagore. Anshuman explained to me his importance, I read about him & here we are.

2. How did you chance upon working this side of the world, was Bollywood always on your mind?

I composed for more than 30 movies all over the world but it was the first time that I composed for an Indian movie that is Lakadbaggha and I am very excited.

I met Jean Marc Selva, the DOP of Lakadbaggha when I was working in Morocco for another feature movie with him, he fell in love of my music and after that he made Anshuman hear my music. Anshuman wanted an international soundtrack with an Indian soul. Jean Marc introduced me to Anshuman and we instantly knew that it will work between him and I, we talked a lot about our love for cinema and we had pretty similar film references. He loves Innaritu’s Ammores-Perros and so do I do we connected. His music sense & dramatic sense is very strong, he is very clear & I have thoroughly enjoyed composing for this action thriller.

3. Do you think cinema and stories transcend borders and composing film scores for film industries is not very different across countries?

I mean, cinema and stories are universal, I love creating stories with my music, storytelling is in the center of my work, and I love make these stories travel. Of course the film industry is different in each country but we all work to the same purpose, make the dream come alive and take the audience on a journey.

4. What are your next Bollywood projects?

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, the next first ray film production & this time it is directed by Anshuman himself. I have some more feature films in Europe and North Africa in the making currently. But I have loved the this Indian experience because the process has been enriching and the results are there to see.

5. What genre of films do you love composing for, and what would you like to explore?

I have loved working on this action thriller Lakadbaggha as I have never done this before. I don’t have a genre of films, I love all kind of powerful stories, action, fantastic, science fiction or even horror. Lord Curzon is a black comedy thriller. Each movie I worked on is a different experience, a different feeling and a different music palette… and each time, it’s an opportunity to reassess my work and create something new for the audiences.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.