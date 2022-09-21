Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, and Anshumaan Pushkar return with season 2 of Jamtara. This time, they try to humanize the protagonists and the narrative, both. It’s not merely a show about cons and scams, scratch the surface and there are layers of drastic shades that transcend black and white. Forget attires, in terms of stories and characters, grey is the new black.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, they get candid, with smiles and glees, and talk about what to expect from the show in season 2, understanding the small-town milieu, and much more. They even opened up on the cool tagline the show has this time around, which somehow, could take one back to the not-so-very old days of Gully Boy.

The tagline of the show is Sabka Number Ayega. It could remind someone of Gully Boy’s song Apna Time Aayega. But that song represented hope, this tagline issues trigger warning. What can viewers expect from season 2?

Sparsh: It’s a warning. What we are trying to say is that Jamtara Season 2 is filled with lots of scams. In season 1, we showed there’s a place called Jamtara where a scam called phishing happens. We dig deeper in season 2 with lots of information and also entertainment.

Monika: We were not that successful in season one in getting everyone’s numbers. This time, we are going to succeed. This season, the election is driving the show, or maybe the show is driving the elections, it’s both handed. Season 2 is raw, riveting and real. The stakes are high.

Anshumaan: It’s simple. Everyone has a mobile phone and everyone has a number and the connectivity of that number is till Jamtara. That number can come to you anytime, it doesn’t matter where are you from, which profession you’re in, nothing matters.

Anshumaan, Sparsh, for two actors to create a believable chemistry, is it necessary for them to be friends before the shoot begins or does it have to happen organically?

Sparsh: Either you’re such a great actor that you meet someone on the sets and make him your best friend in two minutes. With us, we are fresh in the industry so we need that space to build that chemistry. Jamtara is a place where we got time to create that chemistry. In both season one and two, we have got two months of prep as our time. Now, the bonding is such that even if you meet us after 20 years, the chemistry will still be the same.

Anshumaan: There’s a certain sense of reliability. Our personal chemistry is very funny, we keep laughing. But that’s not good for the scene. Every actor has a different approach. Sparsh and I are like brothers, both on and off screen. Off screen, there’s mutual admiration and respect too. On screen, it’s the complete opposite. Yes, we are brothers, but mutual respect and admiration can go to hell.

Monika, you’ve acted in Class of 83, Super 30, and now Jamtara season 1 and 2. What are the nuances you take care of when you’re a part of these small-town milieus?

For me, I have to focus more on internal rather than external transformation. I believe in going to the depth of the character and understanding the soul. That automatically leads to your physical change. I always believe what the character is thinking.

To all three of you, are you a fan of cliffhangers? There are so many shows and series that ended on a cliffhanger and are yet to come out with season 2.

Anshumaan: To put a cliffhanger just for the sake of it is a different mindset. There are some instances where the stories reach till that point very organically. That thought of ‘what happened’ should happen. Take Baahubali or our show, if a cliffhanger intrigues you, gives you that push, gives you that interest, it works. Artistically too, I like cliffhangers.

Monika: I personally don’t give much importance to cliffhangers. Either you connect with the stories or you don’t. If you have an engaging story, the cliffhanger will work.

Sparsh: Cliffhangers are always exciting for me because it’s going to trigger you to be hopeful for season 2. They have become very necessary also because now else are you going to hook the viewers.

And lastly, what can be the takeaway for viewers from Jamtara season 2?

Anshumaan: There’s great camaraderie between the story, the characters, and the scams. Situations have been explained very nicely. You’ll find an interesting story if you watch the show from your own perspective or the characters’ personal point of view. In terms of information and knowledge, the writing team has spent over 2-2.5 years to explain things to the viewers correctly. We have new characters joining us, we have Seema Pahwa, who’s a veteran. There’s Ravi Chahar, we all three are here but the next time, people will take his name too. We are giving the viewers everything that will intrigue them. We are hopeful.

Monika: The world of Jamtara is bigger now. We have added the angle of elections too but unlike what you have seen in prior series or shows. We have tried to explore how phishing and elections are co-related. Jamtara is known for the best ensemble cast.

Sparsh: I’ll give a not so very sophisticated answer. This time, the world of Jamtara is filled with scams. You have to watch it.

