Things kicked off on a high note this year at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, with designers clearly serving up boundary-pushing statements by adding a fusion of sumptuous shades, reinvented classics and excellent craftsmanship that took over the runways. While designers did their bit by amping up the shimmer and shine game, celebrities were also seen walking the ramp bringing nothing but glamour and glitz. Speaking of which, there were also some incredible moments when celebrities took over to exude a ‘self love’ while giving out a reminder to all about embracing their bodies and let individualities radiate. Same was the case during on Friday where Mohit Rai and Ridhi Bansal’s brand ITRH showcased its latest collection ‘Dancing Queen’ at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Joining in as showstoppers for the fashion label, actress Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor, Anaita Shroff Adajania and Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Marwah walked the ramp carrying off their own individual styles. The show which came out to be a beautiful reminder of ‘self-acceptance’ and ‘self-love’ included a glittery collection in gold and silver as a tribute to the ‘Disco Era of Bollywood’.

Check out some stunning looks from the show:

Sonakshi Sinha:

Going for an all-gold look, Sonakshi clearly knows how to pull some sassy ramp moves with confidence. Dressed in a flowy outfit of skirt and brallete, the actress did cast a spell while also making a strong stand toward body positivity.

Anshula Kapoor:

Making her debut on the ramp, the young entrepreneur killed it at the Lakme Fashion Week. Dressed in a stunning silver gown by the fashion label, Anshula who never shies from embracing her curves aced her walk with confidence and a wide smile. Not to miss, her brother-actor Arjun Kapoor cheering the loudest from the audience as she stepped on the ramp.

Antara Marwah:

Setting some major maternity goals, Mohit Marwah’s pregnant wife, Antara Marwah walked the ramp in a sizzling silver wrapped silhouette. While showing off her baby bump during the ramp walk, Antara was also seen blowing kisses to the audience as she stood on the runway.

Anaita Shroff Adjania:

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania also ruled the show like a diva. Known for her excellent fashion sense, Anaita was seen dressed in a shimmery silver outfit on Friday’s show.

