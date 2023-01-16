SS Rajamouli’s RRR is getting bigger and grander with every passing day. After winning the prestigious Golden Globe Award, the film has now bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. After competing with several big films, RRR has emerged as a winner yet again and we can’t be more proud! Sharing the victory moment on Twitter, the official handle of the Critics Choice Award congratulated the entire team. It is pertinent to note that despite the film being completely connected to Indian roots, it has made a global impact and is reaching a mass audience. It has become one of India’s biggest hits and further has found an even wider audience abroad.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie – winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.#CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/axWpzUHHDx — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023



In another video shared on Twitter, we can see Rajamouli posing excitedly for the camera as he holds the winner’s trophy. Dedicating the award to the women in his life, Rajamouli in his acceptance speech mentioned his mother, his sister-in-law, his wife, and his daughters.

RRR won the BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM award at the #CritcsChoiceawards 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here’s @ssrajamouli acceptance speech!! MERA BHARATH MAHAAN 🇮🇳 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/dzTEkAaKeD — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 16, 2023



Notably, the film won the Best Foreign Language Film Award after competing against All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close and Decision to Leave.

Cheers on a well deserved win @RRRMovie 🥂! pic.twitter.com/f3JGfEitjE — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 16, 2023



On the other hand, the film’s hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has also won Best Song Award at the Critics Choice Awards 2023. After winning the award, music composer MM Keeravaani in his acceptance speech thanked the entire team and said, “The song resonated because of the uniqueness and freshness which caught attention for the first time.”

About RRR

A period drama based on the lives of two freedom fighters, RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and features actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan. After releasing in March last year, the film has so far earned over Rs 1200 crore globally.

The film also features actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and many English actors like Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

