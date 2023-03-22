ANNOUNCEMENT! Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal to release on 6th October 2023
The award-winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will have the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space with each other for the first time.
Post their successful innings with Chhichhore (which bagged National Award for best Hindi feature film), Filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari announced their next project- ‘Bawaal’, featuring Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor. Having kept the excitement intact with the constant progress of the film, the makers have announced the theatrical release date of the film, 6th October 2023.
National Award-Winners #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are back with #BAWAAL. Watch their epic creation on 6th October 2023 in theatres near you!
Starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor @earthskynotes @ashwinyiyer @WardaNadiadwala
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 22, 2023
The award-winning producer-director duo are collaborating forces yet again for Bawaal, which will have the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space with each other for the first time. An absolute entertainer for the masses, the movie will draw crowds to the theatres with its superlative content!
‘Bawaal’ is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, and is co-produced by EarthSky Pictures.
