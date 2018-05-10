Anne V Coates, Academy Award-winning film editor, passes away at 92 in California

English-born film editor Anne V Coates, who won an Academy Award for David Lean's classic Lawrence of Arabia, is dead. She was 92. Coates died on Tuesday in California, reports variety.com.

A post on the official Twitter handle of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) read: "We're so sad to learn that British film editor Anne V Coates has died. During her incredible career, Anne was BAFTA-nominated four times for work including The Elephant Man and Erin Brockovich and received the BAFTA Fellowship in 2007. She will be greatly missed."

Coates received four Academy Award nominations for editing Peter Glenville's Becket, David Lynch's The Elephant Man, Wolfgang Petersen's In the Line of Fire and Steven Soderbergh's Out of Sight.

Her more recent credits include The Golden Compass, Extraordinary Measures and 2015's Fifty Shades of Grey, for which she was credited alongside Lisa Gunning and Debra-Neil Fisher.

Coates served as a producer a single time, on Jack Gold's 1978 sci-fi horror film The Medusa Touch, starring Richard Burton.

Coates was born in Reigate, Surrey. As a child she loved not movies but horses; she thought she might grow up to train racehorses. With the introduction to classic literature that comes as one progresses through school, however, she changed her focus.

Coates received her first editing credit on Noel Langley's Dickens adaptation The Pickwick Papers.

In February 2007, she was awarded BAFTA's Academy Fellowship, the organisation's highest accolade. She was also awarded an honorary Oscar, for her lifetime of work, at the 2016 Governors Awards ceremony.

She was married to director Douglas Hickox until his death in 1988. Coates is survived by three children — actor, writer and director Anthony Hickox; film editor Emma E Hickox; and director and editor James DR Hickox.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018 15:15 PM