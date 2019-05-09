Anne Hathaway will play a 'Muppet-y human' in Warner Bros live-action musical, Sesame Street

Anne Hathaway will soon be seen in Warner Bros and MGM's live-action musical based on the children's television show Sesame Street. Jonathan Krisel (of Portlandia fame) will be helming the feature from a screenplay by Chris Galletta, which reportedly goes on floor in June.

Speaking about her role with USA Today, Anne said, "I'll play a Muppet-y human living among Muppets, so this is not a stretch for me." The Oscar winner sang 'I Want a Snuffy for Christmas' with Big Bird and Snuffleupagus on the show in 2009.

Krisel had previously told The Hollywood Reporter that his upcoming directorial is inspired from the show's theme song, with characters trying to find their way back home after getting lost in New York City. Shawn Levy of 21 Laps is producing the feature alongside Michael Aguilar and Entertainment 360.

Advertisement

Sesame Street, a show with a combination of live-action puppetry and animation, originally premiered in 1969. It is home to the Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, and Elmo.

The Sesame Street musical is scheduled to release on 15 Januar, 2021.

Besides this project, Anna will soon be seen sharing screen space with Rebel Wilson in The Hustle, a gender-swapped version of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels that hits cinemas on 10 May.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 19:30:56 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.