The Hustle trailer: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson scheme to bring down rich men in upcoming comedy

The trailer of Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson's upcoming comedy, The Hustle, was released on 12 February. Directed by Chris Addison, it is a gender swapped version of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin. Variety writes that the 1988 feature is a remake of Marlon Brando and David Niven's Bedtime Story (1964).

Hathaway plays a glamorous con artist, with an almost convincing British accent, who believes "no man will ever believe a woman is smarter than he is." She encounters Wilson, and trains her to hatch different schemes to bring down rich men "who have wronged them" as the official synopsis states, including a young tech magnate played by Alex Sharp.

The screenplay has been penned by Jac Schaeffer, who is also writing Marvel's standalone Black Widow film, starring Scarlett Johannson. Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Ingrid Oliver (Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging) and English actress Emma Davies are also part of the supporting cast.

The Hustle is one of the many films re-imagined with female actors like the 2016's Ghostbusters and last year's Ocean's 8, which also included Hathaway.

The Hustle is scheduled to hit cinemas on 10 May

Watch the trailer here.



Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 13:15:09 IST