Anne Hathaway's Warner Bros live-action musical Sesame Street to release in January, 2021

Warner Bros. and MGM announced the release date of their upcoming musical Sesame Street starring Anne Hathaway. The film is slated to release on 15 January 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will reportedly go floors in June with Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia) as director. With 21 Laps' Shawn Levy producing alongside Michael Aguilar and Entertainment 360, the film will include appearances from Sesame Street residents Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster. Chris Galletta (Kings of Summer) has written the most recent draft of the screenplay.

Shawn Levy has been working on bringing Sesame Street to the big screen since 2012 when the rights were held by 20th Century Fox. When it moved to Warner Bros., Levy remained attached as the producer.

The educational series premiered in 1969 with a combination of live-action, puppetry, and animation. Sesame Street is home to the Jim Henson creations Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, and Elmo.

In a twin announcement, the studio also revealed that it will release director Tim Story's Tom and Jerry film on 16 April, 2021. Neither of the films have an official title yet.

Hathaway's upcoming venture with Rebel Wilson includes The Hustle that releases on 10 May.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2019 12:49:13 IST