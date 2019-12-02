Anjana Sukhani addresses her two-year sabbatical from acting: I was diagnosed with clinical depression

Anjana Sukhani who will be soon seen in Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good Newwz, opened up about being clinically depressed that led to her two-year sabbatical from the industry. The actress who was a part of star-studded movies like Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Returns (2008) had almost faded into oblivion.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Anjana revealed that two years ago, she first lost her aunt to cancer, and then her grandmother. She was unable to cope with the tragedies and plunged into depression. “My maasi was not married, so I was with her in the hospital all the time, including during the chemotherapy sessions. The pain and suffering she went through in that one year changed a lot of things in me,” says Anjana.

Anjana further adds that things changed after she began seeking professional help. She reveals that she broke down on the first day of her therapy. She adds that 'sometimes it’s easier to confide in strangers who won’t judge you'. Anjana shares that her treatment went on for four months and though once in a while, she still has a low day, but she has been mostly happy ever since.

Good Newwz, marks her first release after Vishal Mishra’s Coffee with D which released in 2017. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz will see Anjana essay the role of a lawyer to Akshay and Kareena's characters. Good Newwz will deal with the subject of surrogacy. It was earlier reported the film will be a funny family drama, in which Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara play married couples trying for a baby. The film is slated to release on 27 December.

Anjana is also working on Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Anil Kapoor.

