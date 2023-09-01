Anil Sharma is fresh off the success of Gadar-2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur. The film has turned out to be the third biggest blockbuster at the box-office after Pathaan and Baahubali- The Conclusion, with Rs 477 crore and counting. In an interview with Indian Express, Sharma spoke about sending the film to the Oscars.

He said, “People are calling me repeatedly to send the film to the Oscars. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) didn’t go, so I don’t know how Gadar 2 will go, but we are at it. But Gadar 2 should go; the film deserves it. Gadar also deserved it. Gadar was based on the 1947 partition, and we told the story in a very different way. It was a new and original story, and Gadar 2 is also a new and original story.”

He added, “It feels like I’ve not worked at all. I don’t know who sits on the award panels that they don’t give us any awards. I remember how Dharmendra once shared that he’d get new suits tailored and wear new ties for award shows, wishing he’d win an award. But he would never get an award. He had said, ‘I don’t feel I have been a part of this industry.’ That’s how it’s been for us as well. We have not received awards but have been blessed with rewards and people’s love. We have touched people’s hearts with Gadar 2. I won’t lie, but even we want awards.”

Netizens react

Netizens aren’t really pleased by the idea of this film being sent as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Here are some of them: