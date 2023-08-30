Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of Gadar 2, which is inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. The prequel of the film, which released in 2001, was also a humongous hit at the ticket windows.

After the success of the first part, the Apne star made some shocking revelations in an interview while sharing his experience of working with stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor. He spoke about getting cheated by Yash Chopra during Darr, Shabana Azmi calling Gadar a propaganda film and Industry snubbing him.

When Sunny Deol was asked, “Do you have something against Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor?” He told Filmfare, “I’ve enjoyed working with Sanju, Jackie, and Sunil… I guess that answers your question. It’s not as if I’d never work with Anil or Shah Rukh again. I’ve worked with them, I know what they’re capable of. The next time around I’ll be more careful.”

However, SRK and Sunny have buried their hatchet and King Khan recently watched Gadar 2 and even called the lead star to share words of appreciation. “He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me ‘I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it’ and I said ‘thank you’,” said Deol while having a conversation with Times Now.

Talking about Gadar 2, the film also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Luv Sinha, Simratt Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in prominent roles. Directed by Anil Sharma, it is co-produced by Zee Studios. The massy actioner is currently the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time after Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2.