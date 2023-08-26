Gadar 2: 'Gadar-Ek Prem Katha' composer Uttam Singh calls out makers for using his songs in the sequel without consent
The songs ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the original movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha were remade for the second part. Both the songs were chartbusters during the release of the prequel.
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are currently basking in the success of their latest release Gadar 2. The film, which has minted Rs 400 crore domestically, is inching closer to enter the Rs 500 crore club. Even as Gadar 2 continues to break many records at the box office, the Amit Sharma directorial seems to have landed in trouble. In a latest development, Uttam Singh – composer of the film’s prequel Gadar: Ek Prem Katha – has accused the makers of unauthorised use of his songs.
Composer Uttam Singh alleges makers used his work without consent
In a recent interview with Amar Ujala, composer Uttam Singh has alleged that the Gadar 2 makers used his work without his permission. Expressing his disappointment over the matter, the composer revealed that he was not called for the sequel and that he doesn’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. “They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film,” he added.
For the uninitiated, Uttam Singh is the brother of the legendary ghazal singer, Jagjit Singh. Uttam composed the music and background score of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001.
About Gadar 2
Gadar 2 revolves around Tara Singh’s (Sunny Deol) who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) during the India-Pakistani War of 1971. Ameesha Patel is seen reprising her character as Sakeena in the sequel. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 hit theatres on August 11. Composer Mithoon has contributed to the songs and background score.
Apart from the remake of songs ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, Gadar 2 also tracks namely ‘Chal Tere Ishq Mein’, ‘Dil Jhoom’, ‘Khairiyat’ and ‘Sura Soi’.
