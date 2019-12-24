You are here:

Anil Kapoor's first look from Mohit Suri's Malang depicts actor as police officer wearing pink sunglasses

Makers of Mohit Suri's upcoming film Malang, also featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, released Anil Kapoor's first look from the film. Dressed as police officer Anjaney Agashe, Kapoor's character seems to have a fun streak to his persona. Kapoor is seen sporting a flamboyant smile as he dons a pink pair of shades.

Check out Anil Kapoor's first look from Malang

Malang is a revenge drama, helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur, and Jay Shewakramani. The backdrop of the film is mainly a thriller with a romantic angle that plays out between Aditya and Disha. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. A Mumbai Mirror report had previously stated Anil's character in the film will have shades of grey. Kapoor wrapped up his shooting schedule of Malang in October. The Nayak actor shared the news alongside pictures from the sets, which showed the crew enjoying a dark chocolate cake together. Check out the post

Malang marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes on board Mohit's film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

Check out Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's first look from Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani... First glimpse of #Malang... Costars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu... Directed by Mohit Suri... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.

Malang is slated to hit theatres on 14 February, 2020.

