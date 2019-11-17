You are here:

Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's first look from Mohit Suri's upcoming romantic thriller released

FP Staff

Nov 17, 2019 10:47:37 IST

Makers of the film Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have released a still from the film. In the first glimpse, the two actors can be seen at a part of sorts. A bare chest Aditya who turned 34-year-old on Saturday can be seen dancing alongside Disha who wears  in a blue skirt and a white  top.

Here is the first look of Malang

Malang is a revenge drama, helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. The backdrop of the film is mainly a thriller with a romantic angle which plays out between Aditya and Disha.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. A Mumbai Mirror report had previously stated that Anil's character in the film will have shades of grey. It marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes on-board Mohit's film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

Malang is set to hit theatres on 14 February, 2020.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

