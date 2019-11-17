Malang: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's first look from Mohit Suri's upcoming romantic thriller released

Makers of the film Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani have released a still from the film. In the first glimpse, the two actors can be seen at a part of sorts. A bare chest Aditya who turned 34-year-old on Saturday can be seen dancing alongside Disha who wears in a blue skirt and a white top.

Here is the first look of Malang

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani... First glimpse of #Malang... Costars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu... Directed by Mohit Suri... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani. pic.twitter.com/V6YXreg8Tq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019

Malang is a revenge drama, helmed by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani. The backdrop of the film is mainly a thriller with a romantic angle which plays out between Aditya and Disha.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. A Mumbai Mirror report had previously stated that Anil's character in the film will have shades of grey. It marks the reunion of Aditya and Mohit after a period of six years, post Aashqiui 2. Meanwhile, Kunal comes on-board Mohit's film after having worked with him on Kalyug 14 years ago.

Malang is set to hit theatres on 14 February, 2020.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Nov 17, 2019 10:47:37 IST