On 7th May, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja attended King Charles III’s Coronation Concert, which was held at Windsor Castle. She introduced the choir at this historic event. While her speech garnered mixed reactions on social media with maximum of them bashing the actress, actor and father Anil Kapoor turned cheerleader for his daughter and called her ‘the face & voice of this generation’.

Sharing Sonam’s look from the coronation concert, Anil wrote, “Sonam has always done things differently and it makes me so happy when she gets recognized and celebrated for it. It is such an honor to be invited amidst royalty to address all the commonwealth nations. It seems fitting that Sonam should represent our country on a global stage with other accomplished artists to bring in a new era of unity, harmony and creativity. As a father, and as a member of the Indian film fraternity, I could not be more proud of Sonam for being the face and voice of this generation. @sonamkapoor (red heart emoji).”

In her speech, Sonam said, “Namaste! Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one-third of the world’s people, one-third of the world’s oceans, and one-third of the world’s lands. Each of our countries is unique, and each of our people is special but we choose to stand as one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous where every voice is heard.”

On the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s directorial Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

