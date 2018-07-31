Anil Kapoor on why he chose to star in Race 3: Acting is my bread and butter, did film for the money

Anil Kapoor's gun-toting avatar in Race 3 may not have scored him any points but his honesty about what made him take up the role is refreshing. While Race 3 had a decent box office run, it was panned by critics and audience alike for its laughable plot. However, in a surprising revelation, Kapoor told Deccan Chronicle that he did the film for the money.

"Whenever I sign a film, I obviously think of the amount of money that it will fetch me. Acting is my profession, it earns me my daily bread and butter. If I do not give importance to earning enough money, how will I run my kitchen? My wife will never allow me into the house if I do not earn money, so it’s important to me," he tells the publication candidly.

Although Race 3 was one of the most anticipated films of the year, it failed to leave an impact. He has been a part of all three Race instalments but had a larger role of the patriarch in the latest film. The actor is now occupied with Fanney Khan promotions where he stars alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, and plays father to a young girl who aspires to be a singer.

