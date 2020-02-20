You are here:

Angrezi Medium song Ek Zindagi shows Radhika Madan determined to chase her dream

A new song from the upcoming film Angrezi Medium was recently released.

Tanishkaa Sanghavi and Sachin - Jigar have sung the track composed by the duo. 'Ek Zindagi' is a recreated version of 'Ek Jirdari' from the widely acclaimed dramedy Hindi Medium. Tanishkaa is the daughter of composer Sachin Sanghvi.

The video follows Radhika Madan's character as she declares her dream for an education abroad to her father. The video then sees her study, get tutored by a classmate of hers as her father keeps an eye out and lets her hair down with her friend.

The video also features glimpses of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Ranvir Shorey.

The trailer of Angrezi Medium introduced Irrfan as a simple father who goes to lengths in order to fulfill his daughter Taru, who wants to pursue her higher studies in the UK. The film charts the journey of Irrfan's character to the British land in order to ensure his daughter's dreams turn into reality.

Here is the song 'Ek Zindagi'

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania, who has earlier helmed films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail, and Finding Fanny. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande, the film has been shot in Udaipur and the UK.

The film will mark Irrfan's return to screen after 2018's Karwaan. The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, following which he sought treatment in the UK. In a recently shared video, he had revealed that he would partake in the promotions of Angrezi Medium due to his illness.

Angrezi Medium is slated to release on 13 March.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 18:50:46 IST