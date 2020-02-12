Angrezi Medium new poster, featuring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, unveiled; trailer will release on 13 February

A new poster of Angrezi Medium, alongside a video message from lead actor Irrfan Khan, was shared by the makers on Wednesday. The image features Irrfan standing tall as a Queen's guard dressed in a red tunic and a bearskin as a bespectacled Radhika Madan hugs him tight.

The trailer of Angrezi Medium will be out on Thursday.

The video begins with Irrfan's voiceover, and features stills of him with the cast and crew of Angrezi Medium. "I'm here with you today, and yet I am not. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special for me. I truly wanted to promote this film with the same love with which we made it, " he says.

Referring to his neuroendocrine tumour as an "unwanted guest", he says he will be unable to promote this project. He then says whether his health improves or deteriorates, he will share it with his fans.

Watch the video here

Following his period of recuperation from the tumour, Irrfan's first project is this sequel of Hindi Medium. He was last seen alongside Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan in Karwaan (2018).

His character is called Mr Champakji in the feature while Radhika plays his daughter. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen as a cop. Other cast members include Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, and Kiku Sharda.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania, who has earlier helmed films like Being Cyrus, Cocktail, and Finding Fanny. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jyoti Deshpande, the film has been shot in Udaipur and the UK.

Angrezi Medium is slated to release on 20 March.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 13:03:08 IST