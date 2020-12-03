Angira Dhar joins Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh in Ajay Devgn's directorial Mayday
Angira Dhar will take on the role of a lawyer in Ajay Devgn's Mayday, slated to begin production in Hyderabad later this month.
Actor Angira Dhar of Love Per Square Foot fame has been roped in for Ajay Devgn's next directorial venture Mayday.
Dhar, who has featured in the web series Bang Baaja Baaraat and Vidyut Jamwal-starrer Commando 3, will essay the role of a lawyer in the upcoming thriller-drama.
Read the announcement here
PINCH ME.. coz I can hardly believe this! Thrilled to be a part of this incredible crew of #MAYDAY sharing screen with @SrBachchan and @ajaydevgn is going to be a dream fulfilled! https://t.co/BTXPrgigrJ
— Angira (@angira_dhar) December 3, 2020
The 32-year-old actor said she is excited to come aboard the project and share the screen space with the likes of Devgn, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rakul Preet Singh.
"Absolutely thrilled and excited to be sharing the screen with the true legends of our film industry Amitabh sir and Ajay sir. Mayday is going to be one hell of a ride. I can't wait to be directed by Mr Devgn himself," Dhar said in a statement.
Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat" drama, the film will feature Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan's character have been kept under wraps.
Devgn, who previously directed 2008's U Me Aur Hum and 2016's Shivaay, will also produce Mayday. The film will begin production in Hyderabad later this month.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
