Angira Dhar announces marriage with her Love Per Square Foot director Anand Tiwari
'Sealed our friendship into a marriage.' Angira Dhar announced she married Anand Tiwari in April, sharing pictures from the intimate ceremony
Actor Angira Dhar and actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari on Friday announced that they have tied the knot.
Dhar, 33 and Tiwari, 38, who worked together on the 2018 Netflix film Love Per Square Foot, got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in April.
The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram handles.
"On 30.4.21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness to you," Tiwari posted alongside a photo from their wedding ceremony.
Dhar also shared the same photograph and a similar statement.
Check it out here
On the work front, Dhar will be seen in Ajay Devgn's next directorial venture Mayday and John Abraham's home production film, while Tiwari has directed one of the stories of Netflix's new anthology series Feels Like Ishq.
also read
Payal Rohatgi arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly threatening housing society neighbours
Payal Rohatgi was booked for uttering obscene words (IPC section 294-b), intentional insult (504) and criminal intimidation (506), an Ahmedabad Police official said
Dilip Kumar discharged from Mumbai hospital two days after pleural aspiration procedure
Dilip Kumar was initially supposed to be discharged on Thursday but the family and the doctors decided to let him rest in the medical facility for another day.
Ajay Devgn, producer Dil Raju collaborate on official Hindi remake of Telugu film Naandhi
Devgn says the original Telugu movie was "effective and touched a raw nerve" and they aim to reach out to a larger audience through the Hindi remake.