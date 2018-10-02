AndhaDhun song 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor' is a gentle, acoustic track sung by Ayushmann Khurrana

'Naina Da Kya Kasoor', the new unplugged track from AndhaDhun shows Ayushmann Khurrana sing his heart out with visually impaired children. Amit Trivedi gives his composition a gentle, acoustic touch while Khurrana's vocals further uplift the song. A different version of the same song was released in September.

The visuals show Khuranna frolicking with kids, presumably from a blind school in Mumbai. Some kids also try their hand at the guitar and piano, joining the lead actor. Jaideep Sahni's playful lyrics create a feel-good environment which is further enhanced by the kids.

In the film, Khurrana plays a blind pianist whose life is turned upside down after he becomes a prime suspect in a murder case. The trailer ends on a cliffhanger that leaves one wondering whether Khurrna is actually behind the murder of was just present at the wrong place, at the wrong time.

AndhaDhun also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte as parallel leads while Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Chhaya Kadam, Zakir Hussain and Ashwini Kalsekar play supporting characters. The thriller has been directed by Sriram Raghavan, who is known for the Varun Dhawan-Nawazuddin Siddiquie starrer Badlapur and Johnny Gaddar.

Watch the song here:

