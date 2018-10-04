AndhaDhun, LoveYatri, Venom, Crazy Rich Asians, NOTA, 96, Lupt: Know Your Releases

This week, cine-goers will be presented with an array of fresh releases, both in Hindi and in English, that belong to a diverse range of genres. From Ayushamann Khurrana's thriller AndhaDhun and rom-com dramas LoveYatri and Crazy Rich Asians, to Venom, a superhero film based on the Marvel character of same name and political drama NOTA — here is a round-up of all the films to look forward to this week.

AndhaDhun



What it's about: The life of a blind pianist is turned upside down when he becomes a prime suspect of a murder, leading to the most important question: is blind at all?

Who's in it: Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan, Manav Vij, Ashwini

Why it may work: AndhaDhun has created a significant buzz in the film circuit with its mystery-thriller premise, a visually impaired pianist protagonist and Amit Trivedi's haunting melody. With Sriram Raghavan (of Badlapur fame) at the helm, and veteran actress Tabu and Netflix staple Radhika Apte sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana, the noir black-comedy could be a money-spinner at the box-office.

LoveYatri



What it's about: Youngsters Sushrut and Michelle meet during the festival of Navratri and romance blossoms between the two. However, when Michelle returns home to the United Kingdom after nine days, Sushrut embarks on an adventurous journey across the sea to win back his beloved.

Who's in it: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain

Why it may work: Backed by Salman Khan Films, the Abhiraj Minawala directorial will see debutantes Aayush and Warina on big screen. With Navaratri at its core, LoveYatri could be the perfect celebratory film for ushering in the festivities this season.

Crazy Rich Asians

What it's about: Rachel Chu accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend's wedding in Singapore, where she learns that Nick's family is extremely affluent and he is considered one of the country's most eligible bachelors. The story follows how Rachel contends with quirky relatives and Nick's disapproving mother.

Who's in it: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh

Why it may work: Based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel of the same name, Crazy Rich Asians has already become the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade, and has been unanimously praised by critics for its performances, screenplay, and production design. The film might strike a chord in India given the family drama at its core.

Venom



What it's about: Journalist Eddie Brock, who is attempting to challenge the notorious founder of Life Foundation Carlton Drake, gets infused with an alien venom during an investigation of one of Drake's experiments. The process leaves him with superhuman strength and power. The story gets more interesting with Venom trying to control the newfound, dangerous abilities that Eddie finds intoxicating.

Who's in it: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott

Why it may work: Tom Hardy, who was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, has a massive fan base in India and overseas. Add to that the genre of (anti) superhero films, and you have a recipe to draw audiences to theatres. Venom is also the first film in Sony's Marvel Universe and has been directed by Ruben Fleischer, who has earlier helmed films such as Zombieland and Gangster Squad.

NOTA

What it's about: A young man reluctantly takes on the chief ministerial position, which is followed by a series of scandalous events where he is written off as a playboy, and is accused of alcoholism and substance abuse.

Who's in it: Vijay Deverakonda, Mehreen Pirzada, Sathyaraj, Yashika Aannand, Nassar

Why it may work: South Indian cinema has time and again explored the genre of political drama. NOTA, with Tamil superstar Vijay Deverakonda top-lining the project, is being considered as one of the top box-office contenders.

96

What it's about: High school sweethearts Ram and Janaki meet after 22 years at a reunion. As sparks fly once again, both are confronted with one question: what now?

Who's in it: Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Varsha Bollamma

Why it may work: This will be the second time that Vijay Sethupathi and director Prem Kumar will team up for a film after their comic caper Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom in 2012. Further, the story will follow Vijay Sethupathi through ages 16 to 36.

Lupt

What it's about: A hapless man visits a psychiatrist to after getting recurrent disturbing flashes, but he his dismissed by the doctor who tells him that the visions are a result of chronic insomnia. However, soon his family discovers that there is an eerie, sinister presence lurking around at every instance in their lives.

Who's in it: Jaaved Jaaferi, Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Meenakshi Dixit, Niki Walia and Rishab Chadha

Why it may work: With such offerings as The Nun, Suspiria and American Horror Story: Apocalypse in the 2018 calendar, it seems that there is a resurgence of interest in the horror genre. Further, actor Jaaved Jaaferi is also marking a comeback into Hindi films after three years and will be seen in the role of the protagonist which might pull his fans to the theatres.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 12:23 PM