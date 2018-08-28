Amyra Dastur, Mallika Dua contribute to screenplay of their upcoming web series The Trip 2

A sequel of the hit 2016 series, The Trip features Amyra Dastur, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Shweta Tripathi. As reported earlier, the shooting for The Trip 2 began in Pondicherry in July, 2018.

The first season that aired on Bindass in 2016 followed the story of four friends, Anjali (Swetha Tripathi), Sanjana (Sapna Pabbi), Nazia (Mallika Dua) and Shonali (Lisa Haydon) who head out on a bachelorette trip to Thailand after Anjali announces that she is getting married to a boy who proposed to her at their second meeting.

While shooting for The Trip 2, Amyra’s social media was abuzz with images and videos of the actors having a blast on the set. But one particular co-actor, Mallika Dua and Amyra reportedly hit it off like a house on fire. Dastur has been roped in to play Ira, one of the four leads in Bindass’ original web series. This will mark the actress' first role in the digital space. Lisa Haydon, who plays a budding musician, will reportedly not be a part of the second season.

Dastur and Dua, who apparently have starkly different personalities brought about a fresh mix of humour while their shooting schedules were on. “When we played off one another in the scenes, the ad lib just came in organically. It’s great to work with a Director that allows her actors to improvise. Sonam loved it and encouraged our input during the shoot,” said Dastur about her rapport with Dua.

Their jokes and videos became so popular even on the sets that the director knew she had to cash in on this comedy gold. The director got Amyra and Mallika Dua to write and add more scenes to their part of the script. Amyra, who plays Mallika’s cousin sister, interacts with her in all these scenes. The two would sit for hours figuring out dialogues and actions that would make audiences laugh even more.

The Trip 2 will be launched in September and will reportedly feature a journey full of twists and turns, self-discovery and romance.

