The internet is going crazy over Ranbir-Alia's wedding and Amul has left no stones unturned in hopping on to the trend.

Putting an end to all the speculation, Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on 14 April. While social media is flooded with pictures and videos from the dreamy wedding, fans have been showering congratulatory messages to the newlyweds. Joining the bandwagon is dairy brand Amul, which dedicated a cute doodle to congratulate the newly-wedded couple.

The brand depicted the scene of the Ranbir-Alia wedding in its trademark manner. In the cartoon, we can see the cute couple all decked up and holding hands. The Amul mascot girl is seen ditching the white polka-dotted dress and wearing a lehenga as she serves a butter-smeared bread slice to the groom (Kapoor). The groom is seen smiling as he feeds the toast to his bride.

Amul dedicated the post to the newlyweds and wrote, “#Amul Topical: The Alia-Ranbir shaadi!.” “Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byah”. The post was a reference to the hush-hush wedding ceremony, which was conducted in the presence of close friends and family only.

Have a look at the post here:

Reacting to the post, a social media user wrote, “Wishing them a amulya life!!" Another commented, “Amul didi is invited everywhere. ” while a third social media user wrote, “Right caption ” The pre-wedding festivities took place on 13 April at the Brahmastra actor’s Vastu residence in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, and others were spotted at Vastu for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s mehendi ceremonies earlier. Many celebrities, including Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Manish Malhotra, Akansha Ranjan, and Anushka Ranjan were present at the wedding. The newlyweds had posed for the paparazzi post their ceremony. The dreamy wedding photos were a delight for the fans of the couple. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Here's wishing a happy married life to the couple.