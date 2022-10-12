ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, launched the trailer of the third season of the popular franchise ‘Tripling’ recently. Produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF fame, this season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani; the story is by Arunabh Kumar and Sumeet Vyas; the screenplay is by Sumeet Vyas and the dialogues are by Sumeet Vyas and Abbas Dalal. With crackling chemistry and power-packed performances by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur, the light-hearted family drama will premiere on 21st October only on ZEE5.

After receiving immense love and appreciation for the prequels from fans and critics alike, the slice of life dramedy returns with its highly anticipated new season consisting of 5 episodes. This season of Tripling centres around the news of Charu and Chinmay (the parents) separating, forces the siblings – Chandan, Chanchal & Chitwan to go on a new adventure – this time back to their paternal home in the hills. And this time, the siblings are joined by their equally eccentric parents in a series of smaller family adventures, while grappling with the threat of losing their family and their home.

Watch the trailer here:

When quizzed if his equation with Sumeet and Maanvi has evolved across the various seasons this is what Amol Parashar had to say, “We have always had a strong equation way before we even shot for the show. So, it is not like we hit it off during the first season but has of course evolved because of the show. Full credit to Tripling. There was always a foundation of those relationships. When you know someone inside & out and have seen their ups and downs, life events, you feel connected to them; now they become family. Seasons cannot change equations; they make it more beautiful.”

Since there are many parallel leads in the show, there are chances of one getting more focus or more lines than the other, on this Amol says, “Thankfully, this is not like that here. We all love being on the sets and working with each other. I think each one of us have the same opinion. In real life too, we consider each other family and that brings so much ease and comfort in our working dynamics. In fact, we become lazy and force each other to take our lines and it becomes a self-less circle of actors. It is rare, beautiful and pleasant; I think everyone appreciates that feeling on set.”

The wait is now over! Get ready to watch Tripling season 3 on ZEE5, starting 21st October 2022!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.