AMMA to hold council meeting with Parvathy, Revathy and Padmapriya on 7 August regarding Dileep's reinstatement

FP Staff

Jul,20 2018 13:49:41 IST

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists(AMMA) is going to orgnanise a meeting with actresses Parvathy, Revathy and Padmapriya on 7 August, amid the row over the the revocation of actor Dileep's suspension, who was expelled following the arrest regarding a sexual assault case last July.

(From left-right) Revathy, Padmapriya and Parvathy. Images from Facebook

“AMMA had publicly pledged full support to the member who survived the assault but the decision taken at the said meeting for reinstating the expelled member who is now a charge sheeted suspect, goes against the promise made by AMMA to the survivor, ” Revathi, Parvathy and Padmapriya had written to Edavela Babu, the general secretary of the AMMA.

All the three actors are part of Women in Cinema Collective, actress body in Kerala. They had sought an emergency meeting with AMMA after the guild decided to welcome Dileep back at a General Body Meeting on June 24.

“We have invited our members that include Revathi, Padmapriya, and Parvathy for the talks on August 7,” said Edavela Babu,  according to The Hindu.

The association’s executive committee meeting will be also held on the occasion.” he added.

The WCC put out a Facebook post on 25 June condemning AMMA's decision, which was swiftly followed political leaders, activists and academicians slamming AMMA for the move.  As a form of protest, four actresses Remya Nambeesan, Bhavana, Geetu Mohandas and Rima Kallingal submitted their resignation from the  guild after his reinstatement.

A report by The News Minute  stated that the WCC intend to raise the upcoming meeting, as mentioned in their letter dated 28 June “The expelled member’s reinstatement and the implications of AMMA’s decision, the steps taken by AMMA to support the survivor, how AMMAs bye-laws are structured to ensure welfare of all its members, and what AMMA can do to make women feel more included and safe."

The meeting is going to be held in Kochi.

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 13:49 PM

