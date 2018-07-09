AMMA responds to Karnataka film industry's displeasure over Dileep's reinstatement: Actor was 'expelled hastily'

Malayalam film actor Dileep has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons ever since his name surfaced as one of the accused during the investigations of the Malayalam actress abduction and assault case in 2017. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had revoked his rights to be part of the body and expelled him as the case was being investigated and heard in the court. Much recently, AMMA decided to reinstate him which received a lot of flak.

It is now reported that AMMA has responded to the viewpoints of the two Kannada film bodies — the Kannada Film Industry (KFI) and the Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) — who wrote to AMMA on 1 July, expressing their displeasure in the manner in which Dileep's suspension was revoked.

According to a report by The News Minute, Edavela Babu, General Secretary, AMMA, said that Dileep was actually “expelled hastily” from AMMA on 11 July, 2017 without “much thought on the subject.” Edavela also assured that the views of KIF and FIRE will be put forth the concerned authorities including the Executive Committee and "and duly attended to with at most importance".

FIRE has also reportedly responded to AMMA saying that any artist body/association should strive for and prioritise the safety and well-being of the vulnerable members (in this case the victim) instead of people who come from a place of power and privilege, adds The News Minute report.

Just after Mohanlal took over as the new chief of AMMA, it was declared that Dileep's candidature will be reinstated. What followed was a major outbreak of protests from across the quarters, including actresses and other South Indian film industries.

Later, Mohanlal also broke his silence for the first time, saying there was no vested interest in revoking the suspension of Dileep from AMMA. He adds that they just followed the democratic principles adopted in any organisation.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 14:39 PM