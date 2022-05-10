Amitabh Bachchan's 'Never' tweet sparks meme fest, here's how the internet reacted
Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a one-word tweet that said 'never'. Here's how the tweet went viral.
Amitabh Bachchan is one Bollywood celebrity who has a massive fan following and his fans are always hooked to whatever the star does. Big B also manages to capture everyone’s attention on social media as he keeps his fans updated about the happenings in his life.
A post by the veteran actor grabbed eyeballs across the internet. Fans were left wondering by Amitabh Bachchan's one-word post. Late last night, the actor just wrote “Never”. With nothing else to convey the sentiment of the tweet or the context, Twitter users had a gala time as they came up with memes about the post.
Here is what the actor had posted:
never
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 9, 2022
Users soon started quote tweeting the tweet, with one writing, if Virat Kohli would ever score a century again.
Will Virat ever score a century again? : https://t.co/VSze0fVITX — Aditya Bhattacharya (@Adiseanttak) May 9, 2022
Some even took the tweet to make a point about global warming.
Do you think that Amitabh Bacchan Make joke on Unemployment and Petrol Hike and Falling Rupees ? https://t.co/AtFcNYz950 — Desi Caffeine (@DesiCaffeine) May 10, 2022
Many users even questioned if the Bollywood superstar would ever make a joke on the rise in petrol prices, unemployment, and the falling rupee. https://twitter.com/pacophile/status/1523750355414118400?r
One person even used Amitabh Bachchan's tweet to convey just how much Indians love MS Dhoni and said that Big B's response reflects if people would be able to watch IPL with the same excitement after Dhoni hangs his boots.
Bhai will u be able to watch IPL with the same excitement when dhoni retires? every indian: https://t.co/2zL6gFCrEo — shlokinprogress (@keepitshlowkey) May 10, 2022
Tea lovers also became a part of the meme fest and wrote. “Will you ever stop drinking chai? Me: never,” followed by the actor's tweet.
Will u ever stop drinking chai? Me: https://t.co/Qlhpjm9ta2 — the noicee guy (@the_noicee_guy) May 10, 2022
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the sports drama Jhund and the aviation thriller Runway 34. On the work front, the Bollywood star has several interesting projects lined up that include Brahmastra, Uunchai, Good Bye, and Project K among the others.
Which of these are you waiting for? Comment below.
