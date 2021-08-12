Other updates include the final schedule shoot for Adivi Sesh's Major, which is based on 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The pandemic has been tough on all industries, including film and TV. However, filmmakers, actors and production houses are trying to revive the business. They are announcing and shooting for new projects, as well as releasing stalled films as theatres reopen. Here is a round-up of all these updates.

Akshay Kumar and producer Vashu Bhagnani to reunite after BellBottom

Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the producers behind Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller BellBottom, will collaborate with the actor again for a new project. The details, cast and title of the film are yet to be unveiled.

Final schedule for Major begins

The final schedule for Adivi Sesh-starrer Major has kickstarted, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared today. The film, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, stars the actor as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major Sandeep saved several hostages during the 26/11 attack at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and sacrificed his life for the nation.

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. It is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

The film, which is slated to be released this year, has been shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously and will later be dubbed into Malayalam.

Mulan actor Yoson An boards The Plane

Yoson An, best known for playing Chen Honghui in the live-action remake of Mulan, is the latest addition to the cast of the Gerard Butler-starrer The Plane. Described as a thriller, the Lionsgate project will be directed by Jean-Francois Richet.

The Plane will see Butler play Brodie Torrance, who, after a heroic job of successfully landing his storm-damaged aircraft in hostile territory, finds himself threatened by militant pirates who want to take the plane and its passengers hostage. As the world searches for the disappeared aircraft, Brodie must rise to the occasion and keep his passengers safe until help arrives.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, An will play Dele, the first officer on the ill-fated flight. The actor, also known for the Starz show The Luminaries, joins other previously announced cast members Mike Colter, Daniella Pineda, and Kelly Gale.

The Plane is based on a book by spy novelist Charles Cumming, who has penned the script along with JP Davis and Matt Cook.

Butler is also producing The Plane along with Alan Siegel under their G-BASE banner. Veteran filmmaker Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are also attached as producers on the film via their Di Bonaventura Pictures.

The film is under production in Puerto Rico.

Kangana Ranaut wraps Dhaakad shoot

Kangana Ranaut has wrapped the shooting schedule of Dhaakad, an action-thriller, directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana shared the wrap update via social media, according to The Indian Express. Dhaakad releases on 1 October this year.

Mindy Kaling adapting Hana Khan Carries On novel as Amazon film

Mindy Kaling and Amazon Studios are working on a feature film adaptation of the novel Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin.

According to Variety, the story puts a modern Muslim spin on a premise first made famous by the Ernst Lubitsch classic The Shop Around the Corner, which was later updated with Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail.

The book revolves around two competing Halal shops. Hana's family owns a restaurant called Three Sisters in the Golden Crescent neighbourhood of Toronto, and its business is threatened when a more commercial, fusion-based eatery moves in down the street. The catch is that Hana and Aydin, the owner of the other restaurant, have an instant romantic connection.

Sahar Jahani will write the script of the film, while Kaling and Jessica Kumai Scott will produce under their banner Kaling International.

Chehre to release in cinemas on 27 August

AMITABH - EMRAAN: 'CHEHRE' IN CINEMAS ON 27 AUG... #Chehre - which teams #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi for the first time - to release in *cinemas* on 27 Aug 2021... Directed by Rumy Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Ent P Ltd. @anandpandit63pic.twitter.com/SVHt2Qht4E — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2021

Chehre, a thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, will release in cinemas on 27 August. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. Chehre is backed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

