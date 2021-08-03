Watch: In BellBottom trailer, Akshay Kumar is on a mission to save passengers of a hijacking
Bell Bottom, said to be inspired by true events, also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Adil Hussain.
The trailer of BellBottom, which released today, features Akshay Kumar as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent in the 1980s. The espionage thriller is directed by Ranjit M Tewari, who has previously served as an associate and assistant director on films like Patiala House, Hero, Katti Batti, and D-Day.
Kumar, a covert agent, goes by the codename BellBottom. He's tasked with going deep into the case of an Indian airplane's hijacking and rescuing passengers on board.
The trailer, besides extolling his professional virtues, also details a long list of BellBottom's personal achievements — he's a national level shooter, a chess player, has a sharp memory, teaches music, is a language teacher of Hindi, English and German. The 3-minute-long clip is packed with action sequences as Kumar's characters shoots bullets and dodges most of them, and how he executes the covert operation.
Vaani Kapoor plays Kumar's onscreen wife, while Huma Qureshi is part of his team. The cast also includes Adil Hussain and Lara Dutta.
BellBottom will be the first major Hindi film to release in Indian theatres after the second wave of coronavirus. The film is slated to be out on 19 August in 2D and 3D formats.
Watch the trailer here —
