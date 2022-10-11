Today, social media has only one name on the top and that is the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Ageing like a fine wine, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today, and the whole nation has been pouring wishes for the veteran star. From the Prime Minister of the country to living legends, from heartfelt tributes to emotional notes, social media is flooded with celebs across the globe showering their love upon Big B. Beginning from the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter account to greet the megastar on his special day. PM Modi tweeted, “A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

A very happy 80th birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2022



Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures from her as well as her Paa’s childhood. The author shared the series of unseen pictures along with the lyrics of Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s iconic song Tu Jhoom and ended by writing, “To my grand old man Happy 80th Birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan)



Superstar Rajinikanth called the veteran actor a “legend” and revealed that Amitabh Bachchan has always been his inspiration. While wishing Big B on the occasion, he tweeted, “The legend.. Someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80.. Happy birthday my dearest and most respected Amitabh Ji .. with lots of love and best regards always.”

The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always ❤️🙏🏻 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 11, 2022



Filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a series of pictures of himself with the Brahmastra star and penned down a lengthy note to wish him on the occasion. His caption read, “Amitabh Bachchan is not just an institution, a legend, a masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the aisles of a cinema…A feeling that trained our minds to what a hero in cinema is and must always be … A feeling that defines cinema memories etched in our minds forever ….I feel blessed to have my name as director in his voluminous and stunning filmography… blessed to have grown up in front of him and even at age 5 have felt the thump of his stardom when he walked into a room…There will be artists and megastars and celluloid masters in Indian Cinema but there will never be another Amitabh Bachchan…. Happy birthday Amit Uncle… this decade like every other will be yours….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Vicky Kaushal also took the opportunity to wish the “legend.” Dropping a couple of pictures from yesteryears, Vicky wrote in the caption, “A legend. An icon. A true inspiration. Happy 80th Birthday Sir!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)



Filmmaker and producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s son Subhan Khan Nadiadwala shared a stunning picture of himself with Big B having his arms around him and penned a heartfelt note on the occasion. The caption read, “It’s been an absolute honour to stand next to you! My dad has grown up assisting in your films and me being the 4th generation of this family have seen you as my idol right from Yaarana which was my great-grandfather’s film! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday sir, and thank you for inspiring me & so many people through your journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Subhan Khan Nadiadwala (@sknadiadwala)



Well, age is just a number, and no one else portrays it more beautifully than Amitabh Bachchan. Even at 80, the veteran actor is busy with a jam-packed schedule. While working on several much-awaited projects, Amitabh Bachchan is successfully spearheading the much-loved quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati in its 14th season.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.