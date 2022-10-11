Bollywood’s very own Shehenshah turned a year older today on 11 October and is still going strong as he enters the octogenarian club. It has been over 50 years since Amitabh Bachchan entered the film business. His 80th birthday is not just a milestone for himself but for Hindi cinema as well. Starting from the 1970s till now, Big B has featured in over 200 films and continues to remain one of the busiest professionals in the industry. While he made his acting debut with KA Abbas’s Saat Hindustani in 1969, it has been 55 years so far, and he still has more to contribute to his legacy.

Let’s have a look at some of his latest and upcoming projects:

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest releases

Last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, the actor already has another film in theatres- Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. The film also features actors like Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles

Bachchan also worked in films like Jhund and Runway 34 in 2022. Apart from that, he was seen in a cameo appearance in the film, Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

Apart from films, he is presently hosting the famous show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming releases

Having been in the business for over five decades, Amitabh Bachchan is unstoppable and is rightfully called the ‘Shahenshah’ of the industry. Along with his latest releases, he also has several other projects in the pipeline.

Uunchai (2022) – Based on a story of three friends who trek to the Everest base camp together, Bachchan will be seen opposite actors like Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Project K (2023) – A sci-fi film, the film has Bachchan opposite big stars like Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Project K will be shot both in Hindi and Telugu.

Apart from these, the actor also has pivotal roles in movies like Ganapath, Ghoomer, and The Umesh Chronicles, all of them slated to release in 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.