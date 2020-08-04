Amitabh Bachchan thanks Amul for dedicating 'AB Beats C' ad following his COVID-19 recovery

Amul celebrated the COVID-19 recovery of actor Amitabh Bachchan with a customised poster

Dairy brand Amul on Monday celebrated the COVID-19 recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan through a doodle, and the star thanked the company for 'thinking about him in their unique poster campaign'.

Amul shared the new cartoon titled 'Homecoming gift' on Twitter on Monday evening. The doodle features the brand mascot checking out the mobile of the Agneepath actor while he is seen seated on a recliner. The poster also showcases a table aside from the recliner that shows the iconic Amul butter smeared on bread slices.

Check out his tweet here

T 3614 -

Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns ..

वर्षों से 'अमुल' ने सम्मानित किया है मुझे ,

एक साधारण शक़्सियत को 'अमूल्य' बना दिया मुझे ! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/EJS0WE8BbR — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 3, 2020

Bachchan is seen sporting traditional kurta and a shawl while he keeps his mobile handy while the thumb on his other hand is covered with butter. The Amul mascot is seen sporting the iconic red frock with white polka dots as she puts her hand on the actor's shoulder and looks into his mobile. The poster reads, "AB beats C!"

On Sunday, Bachchan, who has been updating his fans about the health ever since he was admitted, said that he tested negative for COVID-19 and was going home.

The actor was admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, where had been admitted along with son Abhishek on 11 July, after testing positive for the virus.