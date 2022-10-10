A day before his 80th birthday, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan unveiled his first look from his upcoming film, Uunchai. Taking to Twitter, the actor while sharing his character poster called it a special gift from Rajshri Productions. While the poster took the excitement of fans to a new level, Bachchan’s old friend and Sholay co-actor Dharmendra was also among the ones who seemed quite happy with the film. Sharing an old picture from their film Sholay, Dharmendra while recalling their Jai-Veeru moments extended his best wishes to Bachchan. He also expressed his happiness over Big B’s collaboration with Rajshri Productions.

Check his tweet:

Amit , love you. I got a news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great 👍 . Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best 🙏. pic.twitter.com/Yg5wIEQaqM — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) October 10, 2022



With an old still from Sholay, the veteran actor wrote, “Amit, love you. I got news from RajShiri production that you are doing a film with them. Great. Most talented actor and the best production house together. Wish you all the best”.

In the meantime, Amitabh Bachchan while sharing his look from Uunchai also revealed his character’s name and wrote, “Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in Unnchai on 11.11.22. This film by Sooraj Barjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for Uunchai.”

T 4435 – This one from @rajshri is special ..

Meet me as Amit Shrivastava in #Uunchai on 11.11.22

This film by #SoorajBarjatya celebrates life and friendship .. Save The Date for @uunchaithemovie .. #75YearsOfRajshri | #Rajshri | #Uunchai pic.twitter.com/Ikm0lswYDW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2022



Featuring other actors like Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, and Parineeti Chopra, among others, Unnchai marks the comeback of Sooraj Barjatya to film direction after seven years after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.

Big B’s 80th birthday

Rightfully called Bollywood’s Shahehshah, Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping into the 81st year of his year on Tuesday, 11 October. Heading strong in the film business, Bachchan still has a lot to give and continues to impress fans with his performance and hard work.

With Uunchai in the pipeline, Big B has got five major releases this year. He started with the sports drama film Jhund in March followed by which he was seen in Runway 34.

Next, he was seen in the mega-budget film, Brahmastra in September, and then his most release with Goodbye in October. He was also seen making a cameo in the Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

In a bid to celebrate his 80th birthday, several plans are already underway. As a part of this, a four-day event called ‘Bachchan: Back to the Beginning’ is also being held from October 8 to 11.

