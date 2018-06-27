Amitabh Bachchan sends wishes to cast, crew of upcoming film Soorma and 'bright talent' Diljit Dosanjh

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has wished luck to the entire team of the forthcoming film Soorma and says that he is an admirer of actor Diljit Dosanjh, who he described as a "bright talent".

Big B on the night of 26 June wished the film's director Shaad Ali and actress Taapsee Pannu, whom he referred as a "colleague".

"To Soorma, my best wishes to the director and friend Shaad; to my colleague Taapsee, to a bright talent and admirer of Diljit," he wrote.

T 2848 - To SOORMA , my best wishes .. to the director and friend Shaad; to my colleague Taapsee; to a bright talent and admirer of Diljit .. 🙏🙏https://t.co/zUGFbLu9aQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 26, 2018

Soorma is a biographical film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, directed by Shaad Ali.

The film traces the journey of the hockey legend from an almost forgotten sportsman to India's pride on the field. Soorma is set to portray Singh's struggles and sheer determination to reach the top.

It also stars Angad Bedi, who plays the character of Bikramjeet Singh, the elder brother of Sandeep essayed by Diljit.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films. It is scheduled to release on 13 July, 2018.

Big B is currently shooting in Glasgow for filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's next Badla, which also stars Taapsee. This will be the second time that the two will share screen space again after Pink.

(Also Read: Watch: In Soorma Anthem, Diljit Dosanjh's Sandeep Singh leads India to victory in charged-up title track)

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 12:00 PM