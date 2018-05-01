Amitabh Bachchan says Hollywood has destroyed local film industries all over the world

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan believes Hollywood has destroyed local film industries all over the world.

Bachchan, who is currently promoting his upcoming film 102 Not Out, said that today's audiences have started to prefer Hollywood's big blockbusters over Indian films, reports The Indian Express.

"Everywhere Hollywood has gone, it has destroyed the local industry whether it’s England, Italy or Germany, they just come and take over. They have the money and the expertise. They have the quality and quantity. We are fighting against them,” he said.

The 102 Not Out star stressed on the importance of reinventing the Bollywood film industry to cater to modern audiences. Though he realises Bollywood can't keep up with Hollywood in terms of technology, he's still optimistic with the younger generation of Indian filmmakers, who are leading the way by taking up ambitious projects.

Bachchan also said it is vital not to patronise western films "because we are fighting against an ogre of Hollywood from overtaking us and destroying our industry."

102 Not Out, directed by Umesh Shukla, releases in India on 4 May. It also releases in Russia on the same day.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Bachchan after two decades.

The film, based on a Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi, revolves around a 75-year-old son and his 102-year-old father, who wishes to break the world record of being the oldest man alive — held by a 118-year-old Chinese man.

Updated Date: May 01, 2018 17:00 PM