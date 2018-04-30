Amitabh Bachchan to sing reprised version of Kaagaz Ke Phool song 'Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam' in 102 Not Out

Umesh Shukla's upcoming directorial venture with Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, 102 Not Out, has grabbed many eyeballs till now and expectations of the film are only bound to grow higher with its impending release. Amitabh Bachchan has not only composed music for the film, he has also reportedly lent his voice to a song.

The latest report suggests Amitabh Bachchan has recorded a reprised version of 'Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam' from the classic Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959). The song, which has been arranged by Rohan Utpat and Vinayak K Salvi for 102 Not Out, is said to be one of the Big B's favourite songs. The original song was composed by SD Burman and sung by Geeta Dutt.

“This is one of my all-time favourite songs. It is from one of my favourite classic movies Kaagaz Ke Phool, starring Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman. Guru Dutt also directed the film. This wonderful movie didn’t work when it first released, but today, it is considered an iconic film. I will never forget the way the song was shot, where Guru Dutt saab is standing on stage and a stream of light is flowing in from above. There is a reference to this song in 102 Not Out, so the makers were keen that I actually sing it for that particular scene," Amitabh Bachchan was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Big B's first ever recorded song was Mr Natwarlal, which released in 1979. He sang a song titled 'Mere Paas Aao' after which he had been seen recording for films a number of times. Of all his musical outings, 'Neela Asman So Gaya,' 'Rang Barse' and 'Ekla Cholo Re' are his finest.

The actor's very first composition sung by Rishi Kapoor in 102 Not Out is titled as 'Badumbaaa.' The film is slated to release on 4 May.

