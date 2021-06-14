The shooting of Goodbye had come to a halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April

Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta on Monday started work on their upcoming film Goodbye, a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols.

Shooting on Goodbye, backed by Balaji Telefilms, came to a halt due to the second wave of the pandemic in April.

According to a source close to the production banner, the actors resumed work on Goodbye, which also features south star Rashmika Mandanna.

Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a selfie, wearing a mask.

Gupta shared a video on Instagram that saw her entering her vanity van.

"Back to shoot," she captioned the post.

As part of the unlock measures issued by the state government on 5 June, the entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shoot with time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble amid all the necessary COVID-19 safety rules.

Bachchan had earlier informed his fans through his blog that the entire crew of Goodbye had been vaccinated and extreme precautions were being taken by the team.

The film is also produced by Reliance Entertainment.