Amitabh Bachchan begins shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 with necessary precautions

Amitabh Bachchan has penned a post sharing his experience of resuming work for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 with limited crew amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is back on the sets of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati for the shoot of its 12th season. The actor recently recovered from COVID-19.

The megastar shared a post on his blog where he revealed how the pandemic has reduced the unit of the show to only a few members sporting PPE kits.

T 3636 - It has begun .. back to work and KBC 12 .. pic.twitter.com/YLCvUGioYd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2020



The actor wrote that it is just a limited number of people on the set, each quiet, conscious and delegated to their work routine with “precautions, systems, distanced masks, sanitised and the apprehensions of not just what shall happen to the show.. but what shall the World look like after this dread Vid19 [sic]..”

Describing his experience of getting in front of the cameras again as "weird" the actor also stated that there is a loss of camaraderie on the set and no one speaks unless it is work-related. He defined the situation "like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound.."

Stating that they must "muster up the fears and be on," Bachchan wrote that precautions were taken in earlier times of distress too but this time everyone knows that it can be fatal, writing, "the lightheartedness has sealed itself.. isolated.. do the do and leave.."

The actor also shared several pictures from the set of KBC 12 and revealed his bearded look for the upcoming season.

Post his shoot, the actor said he headed to the gym but refrained from doing anything too heavy or serious and shared with fans advice the doctors had given him.

"The breathing insistent from the Hospital, keep at it, move the lungs, keep them healthy, hold the breath for 45 seconds minimum, border line...", he wrote.

Back in May, it was revealed that the audition process for the show will go virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.