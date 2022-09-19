34 years into the business, Sooraj Barjatya now gazes his eyes on the essence of true friendship through the lives of three aging men who are just as young by heart and soul. These three men are Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The filmmaker’s new directorial is called Uunchai that’s slated to release on November 11 and also stars Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra.

Here’s the new poster shared by Big B himself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

This is the third time after Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Vivah that Barjatya has made a film without Salman Khan. His friend Anupam Kher continues to be an integral part of his ventures. This shall be Bachchan’s another release after Jhund, Runway 24, Brahmastra. Also, there are rumors doing the rounds that the legendary star is also sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, being the original one. However, SRK who was not very happy or convinced about the concept, immediately rejected it, thus making Farhan Akhtar go back to the drawing board. Seemingly with such speculations, it will be a great moment for the fans when they finally get an official update about the film.

Coming to this film again, Bachchan and Denzongpa have worked together before in films like Hum, Khuda Gawah, Agneepath, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Bachchan and Kher have shared screen space in Aakhree Raasta, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sooryavansham, and Mohabbatein. And Bachchan and Irani have done films like Boom, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Bhoothnath Returns.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.