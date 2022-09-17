Fans have been eagerly waiting for the third part of the Don franchise since the release of Don 2 in 2011.

It has been more than a decade since Farhan Akhtar‘s directorial Don 2 was released. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the film’s third part. The first part of the Don franchise, Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006) was the remake of the 1978 iconic film Don and released in 2006. The sequel later hit theatres in 2011 and both of them were major box office successes. With producer Farhan Akhtar dropping hints on the third part of the franchise, fans continue to wait with bated breath for an official announcement to be made. At such a time, if reports are to be believed, the film has hit another roadblock as the main lead, Shah Rukh Khan is not yet fully convinced about the film’s script and is not ready to give his nod to the story.

This being said, reports state that Farhan Akhtar, who is the director as well, had recently come up with an idea to feature all the three generations of Don in the third part as a part of which he wanted to cast Amitabh Bachchan to reprise his iconic character along with Shah Rukh and a younger actor to play a similar role.

However, SRK who was not very happy or convinced about the concept, immediately rejected it, thus making Farhan Akhtar go back to the drawing board. Seemingly with such speculations, it will be a great moment for the fans when they finally get an official update about the film.

SRK to make a major comeback in 2023

Speaking on the work front, SRK who was last seen playing a cameo role in Ayan Mukerji‘s Brahmastra was absent from the big screen for a long time now. However, he is now ready to make a grand comeback in 2023, to treat his fans with not just one but three mega films. His first release of the year will be with Yash Raj Film’s Pathan in January 2023 which will be followed by Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki later that year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.