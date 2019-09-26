Amitabh Bachchan aka Inspector Vijay gets congratulated on Twitter by Mumbai Police for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mumbai Police has resorted to an Amitabh Bachchan meme to congratulate the megastar on being feted with the Dabasaheb Phalke Award. Sharing a still of Bachchan's character as police inspector Vijay from Zanjeer (1973), Mumbai Police called him the "most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon" in their tweet.

Congratulations Inspector Vijay @SrBachchan on being selected for the #DadaSahebPhalke Award. We salute you for being the most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon to generations. pic.twitter.com/mYp1JNdi7s — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 25, 2019

Ever since Union Minister of Information and Broadcast Prakash Javadekar announced the news on 24 September, many noted personalities from and outside of the film industry have taken the opportunity to laud the megastar on Twitter.

Congratulations sir @SrBachchan on being graced with the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. You embody inspiration, grace, humility and all things genius. It is truly an honour to have witnessed your work and seen you shine in all your glory. 🙏👏 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 25, 2019

From being a fan of your films to have had the opportunity of working with you... You are an inspiration and a true legend! Many congratulations @SrBachchan sir for the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke award. — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) September 24, 2019

Many congratulations to the legendary @SrBachchan sir for the #DadaSahebPhalke award! This is a moment of pride and joy for the entire film fraternity! — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) September 25, 2019

Congratulations to @SrBachchan ji for being honored unanimously with the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award. Your 50 years of contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. Your life is an inspiration to many. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 25, 2019

Congratulations to @SrBachchan ji for being honored with the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalke Award. His contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled. A well deserved award & proud moment for the entire film fraternity. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 24, 2019

The award was instituted in honour of the legendary film producer-director Dadasaheb Phalke, also known as Father of Indian cinema, in 1969. Many consider this to be the highest award in Indian cinema. The recipient of this award is honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema."

