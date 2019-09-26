You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan aka Inspector Vijay gets congratulated on Twitter by Mumbai Police for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

FP Staff

Sep 26, 2019 09:04:30 IST

Mumbai Police has resorted to an Amitabh Bachchan meme to congratulate the megastar on being feted with the Dabasaheb Phalke Award. Sharing a still of Bachchan's character as police inspector Vijay from Zanjeer (1973), Mumbai Police called him the "most evergreen, energetic and inspirational icon" in their tweet.

Check out Mumbai Police's tweet here

Ever since Union Minister of Information and Broadcast Prakash Javadekar announced the news on 24 September, many noted personalities from and outside of the film industry have taken the opportunity to laud the megastar on Twitter.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan says he is 'deeply grateful and most humbled' to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award; see reactions

Here are some of the tweets 

 

The award was instituted in honour of the legendary film producer-director Dadasaheb Phalke, also known as Father of Indian cinema, in 1969. Many consider this to be the highest award in Indian cinema. The recipient of this award is honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema."

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 09:04:30 IST

tags: Amitabh Bachchan , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dadasaheb Palke Award , Dadasaheb Phalke , inspector Vijay , Mumbai Police , QnA , Shareworthy , Twitter reactions , Vijay

also see

Amitabh Bachchan says he is 'deeply grateful and most humbled' to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award; see reactions

Amitabh Bachchan says he is 'deeply grateful and most humbled' to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award; see reactions

Amitabh Bachchan selected for Dadasaheb Phalke award, reveals Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Amitabh Bachchan selected for Dadasaheb Phalke award, reveals Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Deepika Padukone says she signed 83 as 'sportspersons' families aren't always given enough credit'

Deepika Padukone says she signed 83 as 'sportspersons' families aren't always given enough credit'