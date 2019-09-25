You are here:

Amitabh Bachchan says he is 'deeply grateful and most humbled' to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award; see reactions

FP Staff

Sep 25, 2019 09:01:27 IST

Union minister of Information and Broadcast Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday tweeted about Amitabh Bachchan receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The Bollywood veteran responded to the news on Wednesday, and shared his thoughts over social media. He wrote he was most humbled at the love pouring in, and was speechless with the volume of reactions.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's response

Considered a huge honour, this award is conferred to a select individual each year. After the news broke, the Indian film industry rose to congratulate Bachchan for his outstanding achievement to cinema. Here are some of the reactions from Bollywood celebs

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Whose your Dada (Saheb Phalke) ? Uncontainable excitement, pride, tears, and general hysteria!!! Congratulations Papa ♥️ A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on

 

Many other noted personalities too have congratulated the megastar on the award.

Check out their reactions

The award was instituted in honour of the legendary film producer-director Dadasaheb Phalke, also known as Father of Indian cinema, in 1969. Many consider this to be the highest award in cinema. The recipient of this award is honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema."

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 09:01:27 IST

