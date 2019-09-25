Amitabh Bachchan says he is 'deeply grateful and most humbled' to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award; see reactions

Union minister of Information and Broadcast Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday tweeted about Amitabh Bachchan receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

The Bollywood veteran responded to the news on Wednesday, and shared his thoughts over social media. He wrote he was most humbled at the love pouring in, and was speechless with the volume of reactions.

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's response

T 3298 - There is a paucity of words searching a response .. for the generosity of words that pour in ..

I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude .. कृतज्ञ हूँ मैं , परिपूर्ण , आभार और धन्यवाद ... मैं केवल एक विनयपूर्ण , विनम्र अमिताभ बच्चन हूँ pic.twitter.com/ESfV7ms6fZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 24, 2019

Considered a huge honour, this award is conferred to a select individual each year. After the news broke, the Indian film industry rose to congratulate Bachchan for his outstanding achievement to cinema. Here are some of the reactions from Bollywood celebs

Congratulations dear @SrBachchan ji !!! You richly deserve this commendable honour !!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) September 24, 2019

As a Dadasaheb Phalke Award Jury Member, I am pleased to congratulate Shri. Amitabh Bachchanji on his getting this Prestigious Award — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) September 24, 2019

There is no mention of Indian cinema without this Legend! He has redefined cinema with every role & deserves every accolade for his innumerable contributions! Congratulations @SrBachchan! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward https://t.co/sBJ7aHlGCI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2019

@SrBachchan Sir you have entertained generations with your invigorating performances and heartiest congratulations for being conferred with the much deserved #DadasahebPhalkeAward — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 24, 2019

Dada Saheb Phalke. Amitabh Bachchan. 2 bookends of Indian cinema. Sometimes, an award itself is honoured when it is given to a person. There are very few in history who deserve this award more than @SrBachchan ji. Congratulations sir.#DadaSahabPhalkeAward https://t.co/sQOJu4YdFL — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) September 24, 2019

नमस्कार अमितजी .आपको दादासाहेब फालके पुरस्कार घोषित हुआ ये सुनके मुझे बहुत ख़ुशी हुई.मैं आपको बहुत बधाई देती हु.भारतीय चित्रपट सृष्टि के जनक के नाम का पुरस्कार भारतीय सिनेमा के महानायक को मिलना ये अपने आप में एक ऐतिहासिक घटना है.@SrBachchan — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) September 24, 2019

Congratulations Dearest Sir @SrBachchan!!! Your contribution to cinema and the arts is invaluable. 50 years in film with your continued passion and commitment to the craft are an inspiration 🙏🏻❤️ #AmitabhBachchan #dadasahebphalkeawards2019 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 24, 2019

Congratulations to Amitji for getting the #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2019 . Richly deserved . What a legend, with such an illustrious career. And still going strong. More strength to you, @SrBachchan Sir! pic.twitter.com/hTD8xI5SIH — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) September 24, 2019

The most inspiring legend of Indian Cinema!!!! He is a bonafide rock star!!! I am honoured and proud to be in the Era of AMITABH BACHCHAN! The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward to @SrBachchan https://t.co/wPepdsbugL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2019

I’m the most fortunate one who got to work with the living legend. Dear @SrBachchan sir, heartiest congratulations for the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward 🙏🏻 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 24, 2019

No one deserves this more!!!! @SrBachchan Sir, heartiest congratulations!!!! Am thrilled to bits!!! #DadaSahebPhalkeAward -this is an honour for every #AmitabhBachchan Fan including me - Thank you @PrakashJavdekar ji - https://t.co/3Z9YvOJYz6 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 24, 2019

Many other noted personalities too have congratulated the megastar on the award.

Check out their reactions

Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan, Sholay, Trishul, Satte pe Satta, Hum, Agnipath... Countless memories, performances revered, records made & broken. A legend , an actor par excellence @SrBachchan ... no one deserved the #DadaSahebPhalkeAward more🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 24, 2019

Unparalleled in his craft and personifying an era of excellence, Shri Amitabh Bachchan is being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Heartiest congratulations from the Maharastra Navnirman Sena.@SrBachchan — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) September 24, 2019

Heartiest congratulations to one of the greatest icons of the country, Amitabh Bachchan ji, for being selected for the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward Your legendary contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire crores of people @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/zuk2x2MFm6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 24, 2019

Hearty congratulations to legendary actor, Shri Amitabh Bachchan on being selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. My best wishes for his future endeavours!#DadaSahebPhalkeAward@SrBachchan #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/VnQIRVqY2s — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2019

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan‘s contribution to Indian cinema cannot be put in words. The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward is a befitting tribute to this legend. May you continue to serve the Indian Film industry with your versatile acting. Many congratulations @SrBachchan. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 24, 2019

Many many congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji for being selected for the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward ! Maharashtra salutes you for your great and legendary contribution to the Indian cinema!@SrBachchan — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 24, 2019

The award was instituted in honour of the legendary film producer-director Dadasaheb Phalke, also known as Father of Indian cinema, in 1969. Many consider this to be the highest award in cinema. The recipient of this award is honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema."

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 09:01:27 IST