Amitabh Bachchan selected for Dadasaheb Phalke award, reveals Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Amitabh Bachchan will be awarded the Dadasahed Phalke award, it was reported on Tuesday evening. Union minister of Information and Broadcast Prakash Javadekar tweeted the news, which was then picked up by ANI.

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been unanimously selected for the Dada Sahab Phalke award. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ItJ1KxPLX8 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

The award was instituted in honour of the legendary film producer-director Dadasaheb Phalke, also known as Father of Indian cinema, in 1969. Many consider this to be the highest award in cinema. The recipient of this award is honoured for their "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema." There have been 49 recipients of the award so far. Previous winners include Vinod Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Pran, Yash Chopra, Gulzar, Shyam Benegal among others. Only two personalities have been awarded the honour posthumously: Yash Chopra and Vinod Khanna.

Amitabh Bachchan has been a superstar for over four decades, and has over 180 films in his filmography including legends like Sholay, Deewar, Anand, Zanjeer, Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Hum among many others. He has won four National Awards, for Agneepath (1990), Black (2005), Paa (2009) and Piku (2015). He has also been awarded the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Updated Date: Sep 24, 2019 19:39:52 IST