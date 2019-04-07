You are here:

Amit Sharma on Badhaai Ho's success: 'It's a good time for the industry; we can tell different stories and still be accepted'

FP Staff

Apr 07, 2019 14:27:49 IST

Last year, Badhaai Ho not only received universal acclaim, but it also garnered the big numbers at the box office. Amit Sharma, who helmed the 2018 hit comedy, says that it is a great time for the industry to flourish.

Amit Sharma on Badhaai Hos success: Its a good time for the industry; we can tell different stories and still be accepted

Amit Sharma won the Best Film trophy for Badhaai Ho at News18 Reel Awards 2019

"I'm so happy that the public appreciated (Badhaai Ho) so much and it is also being applauded at every award function. It's a good time for the film industry, as we can tell different stories which are also being accepted by masses," he told Firstpost during an interaction.

However, despite the appreciation, the film may not have a sequel at all. "I don't have a story for a sequel, neither we thought of having one. We're still enjoying the success of Badhaai Ho," he said, adding that Neena Gupta also feels that Badhaai Ho should not have a sequel.

Amit's upcoming directorial is a biopic based on the life of Indian football coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who is considered to be 'the architect of modern Indian football'. While details about the project have still been kept under wraps, Amit revealed that he will soon start working on the biopic, which is slated to hit screens in 2020.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 14:27:49 IST

tags: Amit Sharma , Badhaai Ho , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Q n A , QnA , Syed Abdul Rahim

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Kangana Ranaut reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached her for Padmaavat and a song in Ram-Leela

Kangana Ranaut reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached her for Padmaavat and a song in Ram-Leela

Vikrant Massey on working with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak: Not only an opportunity but also a huge responsibility

Vikrant Massey on working with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak: Not only an opportunity but also a huge responsibility

Karan Johar says he would 'surely' direct Kangana Ranaut, dubs her as 'one of the best actresses we have'

Karan Johar says he would 'surely' direct Kangana Ranaut, dubs her as 'one of the best actresses we have'