Badhaai Ho box office collection: Ayushmann-starrer dethrones Raid to become ninth highest grossing film of 2018

FP Staff

Nov,05 2018 16:18:13 IST

After storming into the Rs 100 crore club, Ayushmann Khurrana's family comedy, Badhaai Ho, has become one of the top grossing films of 2018, surpassing Raid to secure the ninth spot on the list. Currently in its third week, the Amit Sharma directorial raked in a whopping Rs 3.85 crore on Sunday, which made it one of the most profitable films of the year.

A still from Badhaai Ho. Image via Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju currently holds the top spot on the list followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and Salman Khan's Race 3. It must be noted that Badhaai Ho had a moderate budget of Rs 25 crore, which makes its haul even more successful.

The film is expected to dominate the box office till Aamir Khan's Diwali big ticket Thugs of Hindostan arrives in theatres. Featuring Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho revolves around a middle-aged woman's unexpected pregnancy which gives rise to hilarious yet embarrassing situations.

