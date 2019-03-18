Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh's sports biopic on footballer Syed Abdul Rahim to go on floors in June

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film alongside South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, a biopic on footballer Syed Abdul Rahim, is all set to go on floors in June this year, producer Boney Kapoor confirms in a report.

Syed Abdul Rahim was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 to 1963 and is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football. He led the Indian team to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament, making India the first ever Asian country to achieve this place.

The yet-untitled project is being helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The film will be shot in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and Mumbai in the first phase, and in Jakarta, Melbourne and Rome during the next. The makers are eyeing for a 2020 release, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Further, the film will see Devgn and Suresh in two different looks, as it will capture the period between 1950 and 1963. However, no prosthetics will be used in the process. Boney further revealed that they will hire an international football coach to train the actors.

He added that the team has a title in mind, but it is registered with his friend. Currently, they are waiting for a No Objection Certificate from the friend.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 12:06:51 IST