After her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 4, actress Rakhi Sawant has constantly hogged the headlines for her personal life. Never failing to keep her fans entertained, Rakhi truly surprised the world after announcing her marriage to her longtime boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. Despite unveiling her wedding pictures a few days back, Rakhi announced that she tied the knot with Adil in July last year and went on to share videos and pictures from their intimate nikah ceremony. However, their married life pulled drama after Adil denied being married to her initially and then later on in a conversation with The Times Of India revealed that he couldn’t say it earlier as he was settling things with his family. Soon after their wedding announcement, the rumours about Rakhi being pregnant started making rounds on the internet. While the actress had earlier refused to comment on the same, she has now revealed that she had a “miscarriage.”

While speculations about being pregnant have set the internet ablaze, Rakhi has revealed that she was expecting her first child with Adil. And the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed the heartbreaking news in a conversation with paparazzo Viral Bhayani. The paparazzo took to his official Instagram account to share a picture of Rakhi and shared the news through the caption of his post. Bhayani revealed that Rakhi confirmed the news to him over a call. While sharing the picture, Bhayani wrote in the caption, “Rakhi Swant has always made us laugh and we always take her lightly. Sadly, the lady has been going through a lot of pain lately. Nevertheless, she is the one who cries in the rain. Amidst her mom’s health issues and personal life, issues come this bad news.”

The paparazzo quoted Rakhi as saying, “Yes bhai I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously.” He added, “Rakhi told me over the phone. She also confirmed that she had a miscarriage.”

Earlier in a conversation with TOI, Rakhi while talking about her marriage said, “Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai.”

Soon after tying the knot, Rakhi reportedly claimed that Adil called their wedding “fake,” and broke down while talking to the paparazzi. Reports suggest that the actress also revealed that it was Salman Khan who saved their marriage.

