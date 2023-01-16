Apart from bringing in cheer to people across the globe, this New Year’s Eve also introduced a new rumoured couple in B-town. Ever since the video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sharing a kiss at their intimate New Year vacation went viral, fans can’t stop gushing about the two. While their followers were waiting to spot them together, after they were last spotted exiting the airport one after the other, fans seemed to be up for a treat now. This is because, weeks after being spotted together at a New Year party in Goa, Tamannaah and Vijay were seen attending an award event in Mumbai, last night. Wondering then what? Well, the duo not only just bumped into each other but also remained brave in front of the paparazzi and posed for the cameras. Now a video of Tamannaah and Vijay is making rounds on the internet and once again their fans are going gaga over the two.

The video was shared by a paparazzo with the caption, “New couple in B-town! Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma together pose for the paparazzi at an award show in Mumbai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



In the now-viral video, Vijay was notoriously seen photobombing Tamannaah, as she was posing for paparazzi stationed on the red carpet. The video opens by showing Tamannaah posing solo with her trophy and engrossed in talking with someone about the award she received. At that very moment, Vijay can be seen entering the frame, as he walks past the actress behind her holding his trophy. As people witnessing his hilarious gesture burst into laughter, he was seen joining her with a big smile on his face.

Then the two were seen posing for the cameras with their arms wrapped around each other. After this, Vijay was seen leaving, but before that he said something to Tamannaah, making her smile, and left the red carpet after shaking hands.

Vijay and Tamanaah stole the night in their stylish looks. Tamannah was seen sporting a navy blue dress with a plunging V-neckline and thigh-high slit. On the other hand, Vijay grabbed eyeballs in his quirky ensemble. He donned a black printed jacket atop charcoal grey baggy pants and completed it all by covering his hair with a beret.

As soon as the video was shared online, their fans couldn’t help but laud the two. One user noted, “They are so cute together.” Another commented, “They make a nice couple.” A third user wrote, “That is a fire couple.”

